Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $41.54 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

