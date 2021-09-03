Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez Sells 17,605 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
