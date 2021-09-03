Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez Sells 17,605 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

