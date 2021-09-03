Anshul Sadana Sells 4,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total value of $1,538,339.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.45, for a total value of $1,601,600.40.

On Thursday, July 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42.

ANET stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.12. 452,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,171,000 after buying an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,147,000 after buying an additional 257,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.