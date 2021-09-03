10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $7,395,715.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TXG stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.21. 523,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

