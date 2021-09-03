Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.26, for a total transaction of $572,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $414,120.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.14. 1,713,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,841. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $299.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

