Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,490. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

