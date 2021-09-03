Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,408,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

