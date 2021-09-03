Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,786.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $1,009.36 or 0.02029406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $23,786.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00142329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00168421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.21 or 0.07797451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.97 or 1.00185229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00808729 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

