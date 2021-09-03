SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $665,569.76

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $665,569.76 and $3,538.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,736.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.09 or 0.07899768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00422939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.88 or 0.01429291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.75 or 0.00709240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.59 or 0.00612395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00355021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005982 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,390,932 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

