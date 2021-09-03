Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 48,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. 11,506,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

