Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. 1,118,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

