DeFiSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00139412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00165145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.35 or 0.07824301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.51 or 1.00396068 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00812241 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

