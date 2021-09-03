Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 75,519 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3,691.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $249.43. The stock had a trading volume of 410,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,430. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

