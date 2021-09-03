Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $79,432.63 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Arionum has a total market cap of $79,432.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,821.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.28 or 0.07916907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.62 or 0.00424769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.77 or 0.01430654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00139572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00702327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00613016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00355753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

