Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$289 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.09 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CERT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 872,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,440. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,178.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Certara worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

