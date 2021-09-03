Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,092.38 or 0.02186285 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.65 million and $39.11 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00091410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00351126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015984 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

