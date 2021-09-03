GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GCMG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. 600,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,371. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.