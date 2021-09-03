EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Holdings Boosted by Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. EZCORP comprises 12.8% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned 6.19% of EZCORP worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 589,780 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,045. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

