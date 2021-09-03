Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.21 during trading on Friday. 12,683,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.