Insured Finance (INFI) Trading 43.9% Higher Over Last Week

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $121,359.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

