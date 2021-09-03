ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 203,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,638. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.