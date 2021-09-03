Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,554.25. The company had a trading volume of 600,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,511.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.