Sfmg LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. 5,320,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

