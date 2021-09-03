Ethverse 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,620.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $713,692.04 and approximately $44,620.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00376329 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.71 or 0.01236999 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,102,795 coins and its circulating supply is 8,012,621 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

