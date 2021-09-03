Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 509,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

