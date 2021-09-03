Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 197 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.04. 4,096,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.