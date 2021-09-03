Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 121 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. 344,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.23. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

