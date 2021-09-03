1irstcoin Price Hits $0.31 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $16,996.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001065 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00147589 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.