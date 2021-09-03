MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $100.30 million and approximately $108.97 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00127226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00793655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046926 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

