Primecoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $785,305.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,589,687 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

