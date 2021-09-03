Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $535,000.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 397,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

