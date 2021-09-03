Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Grand City Properties (GYC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC):

9/1/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.80 ($30.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/1/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/26/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/23/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/17/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €25.30 ($29.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of FRA GYC traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.18 ($27.27). 403,705 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.35. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.