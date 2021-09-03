Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.13. 1,827,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,672. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

