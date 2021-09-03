Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $733.57. 14,863,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $669.57. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

