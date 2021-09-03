Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

CFLT stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,422. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.59.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

