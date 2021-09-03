Sfmg LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 737,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

