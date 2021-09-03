Sfmg LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,476,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 677,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

