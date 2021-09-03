Sfmg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 2,342,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.