$118.14 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $118.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.80 million and the lowest is $117.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $116.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $471.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.84 million to $475.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $497.94 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $526.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,779. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

