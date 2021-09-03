Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $409.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 519.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.93. 2,182,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after buying an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after buying an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after buying an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

