VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $39,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.91. 391,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

