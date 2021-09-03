Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,674 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

