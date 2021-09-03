Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

ENTG traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $121.81. 396,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,685. Entegris has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

