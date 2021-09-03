Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.