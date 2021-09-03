TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $366,046.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 257.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,794,059,768 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

