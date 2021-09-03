$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,487. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.