Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.06. 8,219,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,338. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $185.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

