Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 35 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR stock traded up $16.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $712.26. 714,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

