Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

