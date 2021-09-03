STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $217.82. 470,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $155.99 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

